South Florida coach arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with students

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida cross country and track and field coach has been arrested after he was accused of inappropriately touching students while acting as an authority figure.

Carlos Maymi, 32, surrendered to police on Tuesday and faces charges of battery and offenses against students by authority figures.

A June Miami-Dade Police report alleges that while with a student Maymi had once coached when the student was in high school, “he grabbed both of [the victim’s] buttocks.”

The report adds that he also tried to kiss the victim, but when the person resisted, “he continued at his attempts to kiss the victim.” The report said he was met with resistance.

Maymi coached at St. Brendan High School in Southwest Miami-Dade and at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens prior to his arrest.

Parents outside the high school said they were unsettled by the charges.

“Completely unacceptable,” one parent said. “Your role is to be a mentor for those kids on school grounds, and that’s it.”

7News went to the address listed for Maymi but were told he was not home.

Another set of accusations states that between July and August 2019, Maymi came onto one of the St. Brendan students he was coaching, who was a cross country/track and field athlete.

“The defendant was in a position of a caretaker and of authority when he intentionally touched the victim’s buttocks against her will,” detectives said in the arrest report.

The Archdiocese of Miami said when the allegation came in, the incident was immediately reported to the Department of Children and Families, and Maymi was put on administrative leave. He was discharged the following day.

St. Thomas University said that as of August 2019, Maymi is no longer with the university, and he has been removed from the university’s website.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.