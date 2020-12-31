South Florida cities to hold scaled back events to celebrate new year

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - This year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations will look a bit different in Broward and Miami-Dade counties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of the events locals are used to attending to ring in the new year will be held virtually.

“Have people be healthy and safe and hopefully get back to some sense of normalcy,” Asia Parker said. “I think they’re trying to keep everybody safe, so I support their decision.”

The annual Anchor Drop in Fort Lauderdale will be live-streamed for families to enjoy from their homes.

The drop has already been recorded and will be available to watch starting at 11 p.m. on several outlets. There will be a live fireworks show in downtown Fort Lauderdale that those who live nearby can see.

“We’ll have live music, and it’ll be a wonderful time for families to stay at home and enjoy the New Year’s [celebration] in the privacy and safety of their own environment,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

The city is trying to find a way to make New Year’s Eve celebrations fun but safe.

Fort Lauderdale City Manager Chris Lagerbloom said downtown is the perfect location because it discourages large crowds.

“We’re here because there is no area to congregate,” he said. “We want people to have a good time and see it from their home or their condo or their apartment.”

Bars and restaurants will remain open, and large crowds may gather on Las Olas Boulevard and in downtown, but some said they plan to celebrate the new year on their own.

“I probably won’t do much, just be home with the family,” Doug Askew said.

“I’m excited for 2021,” Linda Thach said. “Quiet New Year’s, don’t need anything crazy.”

Residents can watch the Anchor Drop on YouTube, Facebook as well as a government-access channel.

Meanwhile, in Miami-Dade County, officials are asking those who plan to celebrate the new year to wear a mask, practice social distancing and return home ahead of the 1 a.m. curfew.

Despite a busy Miami Beach on New Year’s Eve, things have not returned to a pre-pandemic normal.

“We’ve been living through perhaps the worst year of our lives for so many,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. “One a.m. will allow people to toast to the new year safely.”

In an effort not to create a crowd, the City of Miami’s annual Big Orange ceremony will not be held, Thursday night.

Firepower Displays Unlimited owner Gary Avins said the holidays are usually the busiest time of the year for his business, but due to the pandemic, he has seen reduced interest.

He added they normally have over 20 fireworks shows in South Florida for New Year’s Eve, but in 2020, they will have seven.

“Our business is down probably around 80 or 90 percent,” Avins said. “A lot of our corporate shows and local city and events, just overall party planners and weddings and any kind of celebrations have all come to a stop. Getting into the new year, we hope everything is going to start moving in a positive direction.”

Some venues plan to hold New Year’s celebrations with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

The iconic Fontainebleau resort in Miami Beach will host an exclusive outdoor event with Grammy-award winning singer and rapper Nelly.

“I’m excited to get out of 2020,” a tourist said.

