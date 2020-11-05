South Florida cities prepare for the arrival of Eta

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida has begun preparing for Eta’s arrival.

Over the past few weeks there has been heavy rainfall which has resulted in canals filling up and the ground being saturated.

As a result, a lot of preparation is being done to guide the water out of South Florida.

In Plantation, floodgates have already been opened as more rainfall is expected over the next few days.

Work is also being done in Miami Beach.

Crews are working to clear out all drains in the area.

The beach is prone to flooding and with clear drains, lines and pumps, crews will be able to empty any water that may fill them, quickly.

“In advance of any potential storm coming in, we clean all the low lying areas again just to make sure that there’s no unknown stoppages or any kinds of leaves or debris that may get in the system during the storm and slow down any water flow,” one Miami Beach representative said.

The South Florida Management District said the big thing their doing as the moment is getting the canals as low as possible.

They also had a message for any homeowners that live along the canals throughout South Florida.

They advise those homeowners who see any debris, trees that have been knocked down, docks that have been damaged or any other large materials in the water, to call their local representatives and let them know so that they can have them removed before Eta arrives.

Even if they get all the water out in time, officials said there is still a possibility of tstreet flooding.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.