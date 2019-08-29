South Florida cities offering sandbags ahead of Dorian

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida cities have announced that they will be offering sandbags to their residents ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The City of Margate will be offering sandbags starting Friday at 8 a.m. at the Margate Sports Complex. The sandbags will be offered on a first come, first serve basis.

Proof of residency will be required to collect your sandbags, and each household will receive up to 10 bags, while supplies last.

All supplies needed for the sandbags will be provided.

For more information, call the Margate City Manager’s Office at (954) 935-5300.

Hallandale Beach will also be offering sandbags to residents from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Big Easy Casino. The distribution will also continue into Saturday if supplies last.

Proof of residency is required. There is a 10 bag limit per household and residents will be required to fill the bags themselves. Materials will be provided.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

