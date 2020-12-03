South Florida cities continue to help residents with Publix gift cards

MIAMI (WSVN) - The pandemic is making it hard for many families to have their basic needs met. South Florida cities are now stepping up to help.

In the midst of COVID, many people remain unemployed and are unable to buy food and pay rent.

City officials in Miami-Dade and Broward counties received an allocation to distribute Publix gift cards.

At Roberto Clemente Park in Miami, residents lined up as early as 4 a.m. to receive $250 gift cards toward groceries.

At Little Haiti Soccer Park, very long lines were also formed early Thursday morning, even before the sun was out.

7SkyForce hovered over Lauderdale Lakes City Hall where cars lined up to receive their gift cards.

“I wasn’t working now, so I just wanted to get some help,” said one recipient.

“I came back here, I was right to that sign so I wasn’t too far from where I was yesterday,” said one recipient. “It’s just how it’s going right now, man. I guess, for $250, you got to get what you got to get out of it, you know what I mean?”

Officials at Roberto Clemente Park said they have about 70 gift cards to distribute every day, seven days a week beginning at 9 a.m.

Cards are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out.

