South Florida church, local food bank hold drive-thru food distribution in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida church has teamed up with a local food bank to help feed families in need.

Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church and Farm Share worked together to organize a food distribution at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Wednesday morning.

The church said they’re thankful for everyone who showed up to help the community.

“This is essential because of the fact that so many people have lost their jobs, have no source of income, and certainly when you have nothing coming in, a little bit of something is much better than a whole lot of nothing,” church spokesperson Billy Strange Jr. said.

The food distribution was drive-thru only, and residents rolled up in their cars to receive the free meals.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.