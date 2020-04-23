South Florida church donates Chick-fil-A meals to Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida church has given back to the community by helping hospitals.

Metro Life Church delivered free meals to doctors and nurses at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Thursday.

The congregation raised money to buy food from Chick-fil-A for those on the front lines for an entire week.

The staff at Jackson took a moment to take photos with those delivery boxes.

Metro Life Church said they will be sending meals to Baptist Health next week.

