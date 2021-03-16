South Florida Chipotle restaurants offering free delivery on Tuesdays for orders with Tyler Herro bowls

Courtesy: Chipotle

(WSVN) - South Florida Chipotle restaurants are offering free delivery on a special bowl named after a Miami Heat player.

Local restaurants are offering free delivery on orders containing the Tyler Herro Bowl on Tuesdays.

The bowl, named after Miami Heat player Tyler Herro, features brown rice, pinto beans, half steak, half chicken, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.

Customers can add any other items they would like.

The special will take place every Tuesday from March 16 to April 27.

