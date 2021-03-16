South Florida Chipotle restaurants offering free delivery on Tuesdays for orders with Tyler Herro bowls

(WSVN) - South Florida Chipotle restaurants are offering free delivery on a special bowl named after a Miami Heat player.

Local restaurants are offering free delivery on orders containing the Tyler Herro Bowl on Tuesdays.

🚨 The Tyler Herro Bowl is now available in-app at most @ChipotleTweets locations in South Florida + when you order on Tuesdays through 4/27, get a $0 delivery fee! 🔥 Higher menu prices and service fee apply for delivery. Details: https://t.co/z51alINbMt #TylerTuesday #sponsored pic.twitter.com/UaJ3OLMvUl — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) March 16, 2021

The bowl, named after Miami Heat player Tyler Herro, features brown rice, pinto beans, half steak, half chicken, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.

Customers can add any other items they would like.

The special will take place every Tuesday from March 16 to April 27.

