NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida child will be celebrating a special birthday, Saturday.

Kayson, who was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer at only 13 months old, will be celebrating his 7th birthday.

Kayson endured surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and many treatments, and was declared cancer free and relapsed twice.

His most recent relapse came less than a month after undergoing brain surgery to remove a new tumor.

Kayson was made an honorary boat captain for a day by the North Miami Police Department in January.

The Mystic Force Foundation is celebrating Kayson’s 7th birthday with a grand Spongebob Squarepants theme.

He will be presented a surprise Disney Cruise, something he has always wanted to do.

