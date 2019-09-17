South Florida chef gets no jail time for fatal hit-and-run

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A well-known chef in South Florida has avoided jail time after he took a plea deal for a hit-and-run case.

Standing before a judge on Tuesday morning, Jonathan Eismann was sentenced to one year of probation for the crash that occurred six years ago, killing 29-year-old Juan Carlos Ruiz.

Officers said Eismann crashed his car in the area of Northwest First Terrace and 72nd Avenue on Oct. 10, 2012. When he attempted to flee the scene, he allegedly lost control and struck Ruiz, a pedestrian.

He was charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

Ruiz is survived by a wife and daughter, who appeared in court for Eismann’s hearing.

He was ordered to 100 hours of community service, to pay court fees and will not be allowed to drive for a year or have contact with the victim’s family.

The State Attorney’s Office issued a statement following the plea deal hearing stating due to recent laws it has become harder to prove the crash was reckless.

In the statement, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle also stated, “The family was not happy with the resolution in the case. We knew this prior to extending the offer but we felt that we had no choice as a result of the recent case law decisions.”

