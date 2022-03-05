POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida CEOs are rolling up their sleeves Saturday, to help hardworking families literally build toward their dreams of homeownership.

It’s all part of Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s 3rd annual CEO Build.

“We have 40 or 50 top browsed CEOs out here donating $5,000 a piece, and spending their Saturday to help build a home,” said Keith Koenig, Chairman of City Furniture.

“Today I am doing some weeding around the house to prepare the homes to be stuccoed for paint,” said future homeowner Shamika Hitower.

“The homeowners work and do sweat equity building their homes and that of their neighbors as their down payment,” said Nancy Robin, Habitat of Broward CEO. They go through a series of programs throughout sometimes a year’s period of time before getting the keys to their home and a mortgage.”

Broward’s top business leaders are working alongside the community to build homes and hope for Habitat’s Collier city revitalization in Pompano Beach.

WSVN’s own CEO Andy Ansin was there.

“We’ve seen a lot of lives changed and a lot of smiles, and there’s no happier moment than to see a family when they first move in and the kids are excited. Often times it’s the first time they’ve been in their own house,” said Ansin.

GM and Co-President Paul Magnes was also there, with Channel 7 a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

The project aims to tackle the demand for affordable workforce housing in Broward County.

“These Habitat for Humanity homes that we’re building are allowing families that wouldn’t have the opportunity for home ownership to have it,” said Rick Case Automotive’s Rita Case.

“There is no greater wealth builder than home ownership,” saeid Robin.

Habitat for humanity said Broward county is in a situation where they are shy of 150,000 units of affordable workforce housing. With home ownership only being attainable to 12 percent of the county’s population.

Habitat’s Builds and Learning Programs give people the tools to have and maintain a home and build up the neighborhood.

“It’s transforming it. Lots of investment,” said JM Family’s CEO Brent Burns. “They’ve got some new businesses that are going in, a new BSO substation that’s going in.”

Making this a place anyone would be proud to raise their families.

Hitower has been in this process with Habitat for more than a year, and in two months, she’ll finally close on her home.

The single mother said this will change the lives of her two teenagers, who will finally be getting their own separate rooms.

“Just to experience or have this opportunity to experience becoming a homeowner has been such a rewarding experience,” said Hitower.

