South Florida celebrates night before Thanksgiving Day

(WSVN) - Holiday vibes have been felt across South Florida, where visitors and residents alike have taken to the streets the night before Thanksgiving Day.

In Miami Beach Wednesday night, visitors from all over the world came to enjoy the beach and warm weather.

“We have snow in Maine. There’s nice beaches here,” said one visitor. “Visiting the strip, seeing the beaches, biking. It’s a beautiful area.”

“We’re on the beach all day having drinks, so it’s absolutely amazing,” added another tourist.

Miami Beach Police were spotted on Ocean Drive, helping to make sure the night before Thanksgiving remains peaceful.

On Lincoln Road, shopping and dining took place with a festive buzz in the air.

Broward County took a more traditional approach to the night before with the annual Light Up the Beach Festival, featuring family fun galore.

“We’ve had a beautiful night tonight. The moon is shimmering across our water, the temperatures are mild,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. “The place to be here is Fort Lauderdale.”

The celebrations have been picture-perfect for the most part, despite some rain in certain areas.

