MIAMI (WSVN) - South Floridians came out to celebrate the Fourth of July at the Miccosukee Resort.

The event was free to the public and included activities for people of all ages.

Attendees got the chance to enjoy carnival rides, games, live music and a host of other activities.

The day-long event culminated in a fireworks display.

