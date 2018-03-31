South Florida celebrates Easter with egg hunts, family activities

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is celebrating Easter with a host of events this weekend.

Rolling Oaks Park in Miami Gardens is hosting an event alongside Mayor Oliver Gilbert and Councilwoman Felicia Robinson.

This Saturday: Don't Miss the Easter Family Fun Day and Sky Egg Drop https://t.co/68gdq6Y7rr pic.twitter.com/uMVj7UoB4x — Miami Gardens FLGovt (@CityofMiaGarden) March 27, 2018

Zoo Miami is also celebrating Easter with egg hunts, animal safaris, music, crafts, games and more this Sunday.

The 2018 City of Hialeah’s Eggstravaganza is also set to take place, Saturday at Milander Park. The event will have egg hunts, food trucks and live entertainment.

Families will also be able to take part in the Miami Seaquarium’s Bunnypalooza, taking place all weekend long.

In Broward, Hallandale Beach will be hosting an egg hunt Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon at OB Johnson Park.

Children will also have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny at the Pompano Citi Centre from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m., Saturday.

Anchor Church will also be hosting a Spring Festival from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m Saturday. The festival will have egg hunts, bounce houses, a petting zoo, food and more.

