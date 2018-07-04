South Florida celebrate America’s birthday with parades, parties

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - As America celebrates Independence Day, South Florida residents are taking to the streets for barbecues, parades and parties.

Locals gathered in Key Biscayne for the 56th annual Independence Day Parade.

Grammy Award-winning singer Jon Secada was on hand to sing the national anthem

“It’s my first time, in all these years living in Miami,” Secada said. “This is what Miami’s all about, Key Biscayne and a day like this.”

Some attendees have been coming to the event for years.

“It’s always the best on Key Biscayne,” said Annika Akernund Tarajano. “I’ve lived here close to 40 years and I really, really love it. It’s a wonderful day.”

“I think this is awesome. I wanted to come last year, but I’m really, really looking forward to the fireworks at night,” said attendee Donte Harris.

In Broward, residents also came out to enjoy Independence Day activities.

In Fort Lauderdale, a host of events are taking place, including live music, parties, giveaways, contests and more. The celebration was put together by Fort Lauderdale Parks and Recreation.

Fort Lauderdale also kicked off the day with a parade along the beach, one of the city’s oldest traditions.

“It’s a day full of lots of fun and excitement. It’s all free as far as the activities,” said Debbie Bylica of Fort Lauderdale Parks and Recreation. “You can bring your coolers and your food. Every year, the crowd gets bigger. By the time the fireworks, the beach is packed from the north end all the way down to where it splits to the south beach, so it’s packed. It’s hard to tell, but thousands of people are here.”

Organizers said parking for the Fort Lauderdale event is scarce, so it is recommended that attendees park downtown. City lots will only cost $5 and a shuttle at the Briny Riverfront Pub, located at 305 S. Andrews Avenue, will drop you off at the event.

Both events in Key Biscayne and Fort Lauderdale will all culminate in a fireworks show at the end of the day.

