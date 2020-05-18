South Florida businesses, customers adapt to new rules as they reopen

The rules of engagement are changing as Broward and Miami-Dade counties reopen several businesses.

Businesses and business owners are back at work but with new strict rules and restrictions put in place.

Restaurants on Las Olas Boulevard have reopened for dining but are only allowed to operate at 25% capacity.

“I’m very happy that this day has come,” said Ann’s Florist and Coffee Bar owner Taylor Fuentes.

Fuentes said she has longed for this day as, like other businesses, they have been struggling to stay afloat.

“We’ve been here for over 25 years, and to not have people in our store is devastating to us,” she said.

One customer who was having lunch at the restaurant said he is glad to support local businesses.

“It’s done very nicely here,” said Charles Urso. “They have hand sanitizers, plenty of space between the tables.”

Just down the street, American Social is preparing for reopening with deep disinfecting.

National Biodefense, which usually serves the military, is being used to sanitize every square inch of the restaurant with hospital-grade disinfectant.

“We’re going to sanitize the entire facility,” said National Biodefense employee Davis Lowery. “The tech that they’ve chosen are some of the best out there.”

Broward barber shops and hair salons have also reopened.

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness was one of the first to get a haircut.

“Some folks said I had hair growing all the way out. The beard, it hasn’t been cut in a long time,” he said. “I’m grateful to be here and get a haircut, you know, and I think most people are going to be happy to do it.”

In Miami, phase one of reopening is underway. Certain non-essential businesses have been allowed to reopen and welcome customers once again.

Like Broward, restaurants are not allowed to operate at 100% capacity.

“While we keep moving to our new normal to restore our vibrant economy, we will always continue to make safety and health the top priority for all 2.8 million residents of Miami-Dade County,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

The businesses have the opportunity to enforce rules more strict that those listed by local leaders.

“I’ve got chills, because we’re very supportive of local businesses,” said one customer. “They’ve really gone out of their way to ensure that they have done it right.”

“We’re not going to go from 0 to 60,” said Deli Lane cafe owner Jahn Kirchoff. “We’re going to go from 0 to 10, 0 to 15, et cetera.”

Kirchoff said he still has some concern about making sure everyone is safe.

“That means we’re going to open and we’re not going to have table service for the first two weeks,” he said. “You’re going to come in and place your order, and we’ll bring to you outside. I’m trying to limit the exposure of both my employees and customers.”

There are markers to indicate 6 feet distance between customers, sneeze guards and signs letting customers know what’s required.

“That is what’s going to drive this train — safety,” said Kirchoff.

Some municipalities have decided to move slower than others. Miami Beach, Miami Gardens, Hialeah and the City of Miami are waiting to start reopening.

“Miami, we are moving slightly different from the county,” said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “Not that much, but just a little bit. We’re sort of modifying what they did. They’re opening up today, we’re opening up most of our businesses on Wednesday.”

