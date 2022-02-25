DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident and spent most of 2021 in the hospital.

Friday, he is giving gratitude to those who helped him heal.

There was applause for a survivor and hugs of gratitude for the staff at Broward Health North who helped Loren Gootar get back to life.

“Doctors told me many nights that they didn’t think he was going to make it, and thank God he’s my miracle man, and he’s here,” said wife Gail Gootar.

The 64-year-old loved riding his motorcycles, and last August he had a serious accident.

His bike hit a tree.

“I remember the tree branch clocking me in the head, throwing me off the motorcycle,” said Gootar.

“He was critical when he came in. He required mechanical respiratory life support, multiple transfusions as well as an admission to the intensive care unit, so he was as critical as they come,” said Broward Health North Trauma Medical Director Dr. Mario Gomez.

His jaw, spine, trachea, neck, eye socket and nose broken and the list of injuries goes on.

Gootar was in a coma for weeks and in the hospital for 109 days.

“I was there by his side everyday, everyday, morning, night, just coaching him. He was in a coma for two-three weeks,” said Gail.

It’s been an uphill battle, but he recovered, and he still has his sense of humor.

“He turned me into a bionic man. I don’t know if I can go through the airport anymore, but between plates here, plates here, nine screws, I mean, I’m here to tell the story, so what’s not to be happy about,” said Gootar.

He expressed gratitude to the staff that put in so many hours to get him here.

“Thank you very much. I love all of you,” said Gootar to the medical staff.

He was asked if he would ever get on his motorcycle again and his answer was clear.

“No, my wife sold both of them. I don’t even wanna ride a bicycle. I’m kind of finished,” said Gootar.

He credits his three young kids and his wife for giving him the strength to persevere.

He has lost more than 40 pounds and said he still has trouble eating but hopes with time and rehab that it will bring him closer to normal.

