South Florida starts to explore a new normal as some restrictions are lifted

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is beginning to spend time enjoying a little newfound freedom.

Restrictions have been relaxed at some parks, golf courses and marinas.

But the governor said that’s all that will reopen, at least for now.

Rob Newmans, a Miami Beach resident said, “Feels good. Just a bunch of people out in the park having a good time, playing and getting some exercise in.”

Just before sunset, South Pointe Park in Miami Beach was filled with people taking in the last few minutes before closing time.

Michelle Beamer, a Miami Beach resident said, “We moved here for this lifestyle, so being locked up makes you antsy.”

Many people were taking advantage of the new accessibility as restrictions were relaxed.

One man said, “I’m pleased with the way it’s going.”

A woman said, “The ones that are crowded that just opened, I’m avoiding.”

People lined up overnight with their boats at Haulover, some with entire families.

In Southwest Miami-Dade in Tropical Park, the mayor stopped by to make sure people were following the rules.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said, “I haven’t heard of any problems. Enforcement has been good.”

People were also out and about in Plantation, while Anne Kolb Nature Center was also open to the public.

While no large gatherings are allowed, the emotional toll of the stay at home order has been noticeable.

One woman said, “The emotional and the mental health piece of walking in nature is absolutely huge.”

Golf courses are also very busy, with a course in Key Biscayne mandating extended spaces between carts, spaced out tee times and pool noodles in holes.

One golfer said, “I think we’re taking every precaution we can possibly take.”

Another golfer said, “This is an open space, room for social distancing, so I think it’s a good idea they finally opened this up at least.”

Beaches, however, are not expected to be opened up until June.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.