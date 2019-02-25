South Florida baseball player moves forward after suffering from gunshot injuries

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida baseball player didn’t let multiple gunshot wounds stop him from achieving his dream.

Just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 5, Carlos Castillo and his family were driving home when shots were fired at their car.

The family of six were on their way back from Hillsborough College in Tampa on a recruiting visit.

“The first shot was hit to my window, so just hearing the impact I threw myself to the side,” said Castillo. “As soon as I threw myself to the side, the force of the bullet that came through the second window through, the middle one, just threw me to the floor.”

He said the first thing that came to his mind was his family.

“It was hard just seeing my little cousin and my little brother crying in tears, thrown on the floor right in front of me,” said Castillo.

Out of the six people in the van, he was the only one to be struck.

Thanks to his dedication and extensive physical therapy, Castillo has recovered nicely.

“It’s been a long process. You know, the first day I was in the hospital, I really didn’t think I was going to come out,” said Castillo.

Playing at City of Hialeah Educational Academy, he is now ready for the next level.

“He told us, ‘I’m never quitting. Even how high that wall could be, I’m going to climb it.’ From the hospital, to all the wounds he got on himself. Three shots. We’re thinking about one shot nowadays your life is gone. He’s still thinking of climbing that wall, how high that wall could be.”

Castillo had signed with Hillsborough College but has recently taken a scholarship to play for Broward College instead.

“Just thank God every day to being able to still be here and being able to keep playing. I just hope everything keeps going my way and let’s see what the future holds,” said Castillo.

