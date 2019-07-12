South Florida American Red Cross volunteers head to Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The American Red Cross are deploying several workers from across South Florida to Louisiana.

Volunteers will help residents before and after Tropical Storm Barry makes landfall.

“We’re gonna be working inside the shelters, so right now, we have shelters where people are evacuating their homes and going into the shelters,” volunteer James Loria said, “and inside the shelters, we will be providing meals and services and just overall comfort to help the residents out in the community.”

The City of New Orleans is bracing for Barry. The storm is expected to make landfall early Saturday.

Louisiana has been dealing with heavy rainfall and major flooding all week.

