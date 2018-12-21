South Florida airports work to play catch up after weather creates travel delays

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - With severe weather causing delays and cancellations, Thursday, airports are now working to get back on track in the middle of the holiday season.

Flights finally began getting off the ground after wicked weather Thursday led to cancellations and delays across the board.

However, despite the planes finally getting into the air, the airports are not free of headaches.

A car fire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport added to delays while the airports worked to just get back on track.

“It’s a ripple effect so it kind of impacts the whole system nationwide,” said Greg Chin, the communications director at Miami International Airport.

Some flights were diverted Thursday leaving passengers having to find other options.

“Got rerouted to Orlando, and then we had to take a five-hour ride from Orlando here to Miami this morning, but it was good,” said traveler Cherisa Samuel.

Samuel is not the only one traveling for the holidays.

At FLL alone, they’re expecting 1.7 million travelers to pass through the terminals in the next two weeks, and the rush can be pricey.

But most said it’s all worth it.

“The most wonderful season,” said Deidamia Rodriguez, who is traveling out of MIA. “A lot of fun, a lot of family getting together.”

So far at MIA, there has only been one cancellation. However, there are numerous delays at FLL. It is recommended that travelers check with their airline before heading to the airport.

