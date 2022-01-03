MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travel trouble again at South Florida airports, 17 flights delayed and 26 canceled at Miami International Airport so far, Monday.

Airlines said it’s due to crew shortages caused by COVID and bad weather, which seems to be a continual struggle.

The setbacks are once again leaving some passengers stuck in the terminals.

“I was supposed to catch a flight home today. I don’t know what I’m going to do now,” said Woodmane Jean, Flight was cancelled.

Travelers are also experiencing trouble at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport where there have been 60 cancellations and 160 delays as of this afternoon.

