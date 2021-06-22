DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida officials will be put to the test during a training drill in Dania Beach.

Agencies from Broward and Miami-Dade, as well as several federal agencies, will participate in a mock active shooter response drill off the Dania Beach Pier from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday.

If you see a lot of activity in the water in that area, do not be alarmed as this is only a drill.

