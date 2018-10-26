South Florida 19-year-old arrested for tweeting threats toward Rep. Carlos Curbelo

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen has been arrested for making alarming threats toward a local politician.

Homestead Police charged 19-year-old Pierre Verges-Castro with making written threats to kill or do bodily injury after, they said, he posted to Twitter, “I will kill Carlos Curbelo.”

The Congressman’s office immediately alerted police who managed to track down the teen through an IP address.

A judge ruled the teen be put on house arrest with no access to the internet or firearms.

