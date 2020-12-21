South Daytona fast food employee receives $6,000 tip from grateful community members

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. (WSVN) — A community came together to show their appreciation for a long-time fast food employee.

They agreed 70-year-old Joe Decicco is their favorite worker at a Taco Bell in South Daytona and left him a massive tip.

“So a $50 tip turned into much more,” said Decicco.

“Thank you for your amazing customer service and for being friends to all of us. Happy holidays, Joe,” said Raj Gohill, who contributed to the tip.

“God bless you,” Decicco replied. “I am overwhelmed.”

Decicco has been bringing smiles to his restaurant for over 20 years.

He is known as “Taco Bell Joe” and was greeted in the drive-thru lane by fellow community residents, Friday.

He was recognized for his hard work and kindness through the years.

As a thank you, they handed him a check for over $6,000.

“Oh, we love you!” said Tricia Phillippi.

“And I’m going to do my best to live up to it and spark a light, a little candle in every heart of every person that I meet,” Decicco said.

Phillippi created a Facebook foodie group to spotlight local restaurants and staff during the pandemic.

Members of the group then voted for a favorite employee.

“He won,” Phillippi said. “He won by a landslide.”

A great majority voted for Taco Bell Joe and an initial gift of $50 soon ballooned up to thousands.

“To just be part of this and to see this man so touched, it is life-changing for me,” said another donor, “so I’m very, very grateful.”

“It’s my customers that I owe this to,” Decicco said. “They bring out the best in me. It’s them. I couldn’t do it without your help.”

Everyone seems to know Decicco. The site was filled with sweet comments about him.

Sydney Cichon initially nominated him.

“He just brings a smile to everybody’s face,” Cichon said. “Just interacting with him in the drive-thru just brings so much joy.”

Gohill was among the hundreds of cash contributors.

“You could have the worst day, by the time you get through the drive-thru there, you’re just smiling,” Gohill said.

“They gave me strength. They give me wisdom. They gave me vitality,” Decicco said.

