South Dade High School put on lockdown as police investigate reports of armed subject on campus

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Dade Senior High School has been put on a precautionary lockdown as police investigate a report of someone armed with a weapon on campus.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police officers responded to the school, located along Southwest 167th Avenue and Biscayne Drive, at around 7:45 a.m., Thursday.

MDCPS officials said a student submitted a tip they had seen someone with a weapon at the school.

A 7News viewer took a picture of several police cruisers outside of the school.

Authorities are currently searching the campus as a precaution, but MDCPS officials said the tip is not believed to be credible.

