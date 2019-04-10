South Dade High School employee arrested after alleged sexual battery of 15-year-old boy

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a South Dade Senior High School employee who allegedly sent nude pictures to a 15-year-old boy and sexually battered him.

Forty-five-year-old Victor Brantley worked in the IT Department at the high school, located near Southwest 167th Avenue and Biscayne Drive.

He allegedly sent the boy the pictures through the Kik messaging app after he began talking to the teenager on the Grindr app.

Brantley then picked the victim up from his home and sexually battered him, according to Miami-Dade Police.

He faces five felony charges including lewd and lascivious battery, electronic transmission of child pornography and prohibited use of a computer service.

Standing before a judge on Wednesday morning, Brantley was given a $35,000 bond and was ordered a stay away from the victim.

He also was ordered not to use social media or dating websites.

