South African artist brings Apartheid-era vehicle to Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South African artist has brought his eye catching work to Miami Beach.

Ralph Ziman’s decommissioned, apartheid-era Casspir vehicle rolled around Miami Beach traffic on Monday morning before reaching its final destination at the Pulse Air Fair.

Commuters were able to see the 11-ton military vehicle alongside normal traffic.

The installment is part of Miami Art Week, which runs through Sunday.

