MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after he was shot multiple times while eating with his family at a Miami Beach cafe, according to sources.
Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the 1400 block of Ocean Drive just before 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.
According to police, responding officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after they arrived.
Those close to the investigation said the victim was sitting at an Ocean Drive cafe eating with his family when he was shot several times.
Cameras captured an ambulance with its lights and siren activated transporting the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said they have detained a possible subject and located a firearm.
Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area while officers investigate the shooting.
