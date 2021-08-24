MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after he was shot multiple times while eating with his family at a Miami Beach cafe, according to sources.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the 1400 block of Ocean Drive just before 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

The man shot on South Beach has been pronounced dead, according to law enforcement sources. Those close to the investigation tell me was sitting at an Ocean Drive Cafe eating with his family when he was shot several times. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Q4dYxnodnk — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 24, 2021

According to police, responding officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after they arrived.

Those close to the investigation said the victim was sitting at an Ocean Drive cafe eating with his family when he was shot several times.

Cameras captured an ambulance with its lights and siren activated transporting the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

#BREAKING We were here for another story, and I just watched police and medics work to save the life of a man shot on South Beach. Ocean and 15th St is where the scene is now, and the ambulance containing the victim has not yet left. @wsvn @MiamiBeachPD pic.twitter.com/u7vJECMiQf — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 24, 2021

Police said they have detained a possible subject and located a firearm.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area while officers investigate the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.