Sources: Man detained after Instagram post naming Ultra shows him holding rifle

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have detained a man after a photo posted to Instagram shows him holding a high-powered rifle and naming the Ultra Music Festival in the caption, according to sources.

7News sources said the man is being questioned on Sunday by City of Miami Police after the photograph surfaced on social media.

The photo shows the subject wearing a dark gray T-shirt, jean shorts and a baseball cap while holding the firearm.

The photo shows the man smiling for the camera, but for Ultra festival goers in Downtown Miami who spoke with 7News on Sunday, this is no laughing matter.

It remains unclear whether the man will face any charges.

