MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines firefighter has bonded out of jail hours after, 7News sources said, Miami Beach Police officers found cocaine and other drugs in his possession during an overnight traffic stop, leading to his arrest.

Sixty-two-year-old Donald Hoss walked out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade after paying his $11,000 bond, Sunday night.

He declined to comment on his arrest after spending about 12 hours behind bars.

7News sources said Miami Beach Police officers pulled Hoss over near Ninth Street and Alton Road, at around 4:10 a.m., Sunday.

According to his booking sheet, Hoss had cocaine, weed gummies and other drug paraphernalia in his possession, but police have not confirmed the circumstances leading to his arrest.

An official with Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue confirmed Hoss is a driver engineer with the department and normally works out of Station 79. The official did not specify how long he’s been an employee there.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue officials said they are working through the details of Hoss’ arrest, and the incident is under review pending administrative action.

