Sources: BSO, FBI searching for body in Oakland Park neighborhood

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and FBI are searching for a body in Oakland Park, according to sources.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the crime scene in the area of Northeast 11th Avenue and 42nd Street at around 4 p.m., Wednesday.

Aerial footage captured investigators using excavation equipment to dig out dirt near a retention pond outside the Eastside Village neighborhood. Other investigators used white gloves to sift through the excavated dirt.

According to a source, investigators are searching for a body in the neighborhood.

Authorities noted, however, the search is not related to the disappearance of Leila Cavett, a Georgia mother who was last seen in July 2020 at a Hollywood gas station.

The specifics of the search, which has concluded for the day, are not yet known.

“Interesting, that’s a little scary,” a neighbor said. “I would hope they will release whatever it is they’re looking for, so I can sleep at night.”

Neighbor Victor Rivera said authorities have been keeping an eye on the area for days.

“Sure something’s going on, not really sure what, though,” Rivera said. “They’ve been coming back and forth for a little while.”

Authorities returned to the area to continue their investigation on Thursday, and they continue to dig as of 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.