MIAMI (WSVN) - Alberto Carvalho will not be the superintendent for Miami-Dade County Public Schools for much longer.

According to 7News sources, Carvalho will speak at 1:30 p.m. to announce that he has accepted the position to become the next superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

This comes after a report from the LA Times, where Carvalho was alleged to be the frontrunner for the position.

The move will take Carvalho from being the head of the fourth-largest public school system in the country to the head of the second largest.

“I know that you’ve put your hearts and minds into the selection process and we’ll drive student achievement, enrollment and the health and safety of kids under your new leadership of Mr. Carvalho,” said one attendee during a Los Angeles Unified School District meetin

This is not the first time Carvalho has been considered for a leadership position in a different school system. In 2018, Carvalho was offered the position of New York City’s schools chancellor.

However, after hours of comments from parents, students, and other M-DCPS employees, Carvalho turned down the job.

“I am breaking an agreement between adults to honor an agreement and a pact I have with the children of Miami,” Carvalho said during the meeting. “I am making a decision and announcing a decision today, after speaking with the honorable Mayor Bill de Blasio, that I shall remain in Miami-Dade as your superintendent.”

Carvalho has led the Miami-Dade school district since 2008.

His awards include National Superintendent of the Year and 2108 National Urban Superintendent of the Year.

During his time as superintendent, the Miami-Dade County Public Schools has become one of the nation’s highest-performing urban school systems.

The superintendent said he will speak to the media at 1:30 p.m.

