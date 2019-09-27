Source: NE Miami-Dade school administrator resigns after alleged racist remark

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northeast Miami-Dade private school administrator accused of making a racist remark has resigned from her position, a 7News source has confirmed.

According to published reports, school administrator Dana Vignale tended her resignation, Friday night.

In a letter sent to parents, Miami Country Day’s head of school said the incident happened on Sept. 19 during lunch.

School officials claim Vignale made racist comments while addressing students as they were standing in the lunch line.

The school, near Miami Shores, originally placed Vignale on administrative leave.

In the letter, the head of school reassured parents they are taking steps to promote inclusion and diversity.

