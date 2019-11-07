Source: Miami Beach homeowner attacked during attempted burglary

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeowner was attacked during an attempted burglary in Miami Beach, according to sources.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene in the area of West 59th Street and La Gorce Drive at around 5 p.m., Thursday.

The homeowner confronted an unknown amount of intruders and was assaulted, a source said.

POLICE: Avoid the area of 59 Street and LaGorce Drive officers on scene of an attempted burglary. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) November 7, 2019

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where officers could be seen using the searchlights on their police cruisers while they canvass the area.

Police asked residents to avoid the area while officers were on the scene.

