Source: Daughter finds parents dead inside Hialeah home

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two bodies were found inside an apartment in Hialeah.

According to a 7News source, a daughter checking in on her parents found them deceased inside their home, located off West 12th Lane near 44th Place, and a gun nearby, just before 10 a.m., Tuesday.

Several officers and detectives responded to the scene. Crime scene technicians are also combing the scene for evidence.

Hialeah Police were unable to provide any additional information on the crime.

