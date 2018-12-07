COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A proud Miami firefighter father saw his son follow in his footsteps on graduation day.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Nelson Enriquez attended the graduation of his son, Mathew Enriquez, at the Miami Fire-Rescue Training Center in Coconut Grove, Friday.

The elder Enriquez said he feels honored that his son chose to become a first responder 19 years after he did.

“It’s an honor to have your child follow in the footsteps in the career you chose,” he said. “It’s — I mean, I don’t have the words to explain it, but I’m very honored for him to follow in my footsteps.”

His son said he feels honored to follow the family tradition.

“I remember coming here for his graduation, when my dad graduated. Now he’s here for mine,” he said. “It’s a very big deal for us.”

Father and son will work alongside each other in the Miami Fire Rescue Department.

Guests also got to see demonstrations and several other stunts as part of the ceremony.

