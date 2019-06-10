Son of Hunger 9 activist shot in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after the son of a Hunger 9 activist was shot in Northwest Miami-Dade’s Liberty City neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police units were called to the scene along Northwest 71st Street and 21st Avenue, early Monday morning.

Officials said 29-year-old McArthur Richard Jr. suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

“Trouble comes in all forms and fashions. No one is exempt from violence,” said his father, McArthur Richard Sr.

Rescue crews transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he remains in critical condition.

Richard Sr. said he has not left the hospital since he received the unfortunate phone call.

“He’s no troublemaker. He don’t have no enemies. He was a good guy,” he said.

Richard Sr. said his son has already undergone surgery, and he believes he’ll pull through.

The concerned father said the shootings have got to stop. He was part of the Hunger 9, a group of men who held a hunger strike for three weeks to bring awareness to the senseless gun violence in Liberty City that has now made his son the latest victim.

“I’m one of the Hunger 9 that did the boycott about the violence in the community because I didn’t want parents getting this call,” he said. “Unfortunately, I received the call this morning. Through God’s will, everything will be OK.”

At the time, the Hunger 9 said a food strike might seem drastic and dangerous, but it doesn’t compare to the seemingly endless shootings that have pushed them to that point.

“We stayed out there 21-and-a-half days with no food, just water, to bring awareness to gun violence, and this is what’s happening to me,” Richard Sr. continued.

Richard Sr. and eight other men were part of the Circle of Brotherhood, a nonprofit that mentors the youth and promotes economic empowerment.

Richard Sr. went on to say that his son underwent surgery earlier this morning, and he will continue to pray for a speedy recovery.

“Everybody is so quick to shoot each other,” he said. “Like you getting a brownie point for killing. It’s crazy.”

There’s just one simple message he wants to convey to everybody.

“Let’s stop the violence. Let’s stop this killing one another for senseless reasons,” he said. “We need to talk to each other and solve the problem. Stop shooting and killing each other about everything. Please, that’s all I want.”

Police continue to search for the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.