CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The son of a South Florida congressman and former Miami-Dade Mayor is out of jail after being accused of slapping a City of Miami Commissioner inside a high-end restaurant.

Carlos Gimenez’s son, Carlos Gimenez Jr., was released,Thursday.

He spoke with 7News and said the facts of the case will come out and that he believes the whole situation was overblown.

Gimenez is accused of slapping Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla in the back of the head.

He faces a charge of simple battery.

“It’s been a long day for me,” he told 7News.

He said he’s been instructed by his attorney to not comment on his charges.

“Law enforcement, I don’t know how many robberies, arrests, muggings etc. happened last night,” he said. “There was a lot of police that was involved in this one incident, that should be questioned. Why is that happening?”

Police said the incident happened at lunch time at Morton’s Steakhouse on Ponce de Leon Boulevard in Coral Gables.

Diaz De La Portilla sent 7News a statement about what happened:

“It was more like a flick of his wrist from behind me when I was having lunch, as he cowardly approached me from behind and ran away. This guy is not known as a very courageous guy. Actually, he’s quite a coward and appeared to be under the influence.”

“Well, I mean, did I call somebody to help me?” Gimenez said.

Gimenez said he believes the charges will be dropped.