CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a Miami-Dade attorney and son of a prominent South Florida politician has been arrested, accused of slapping a City of Miami Commissioner inside a high-end restaurant.

“That’s what was indicated to us: that there was a slap either to the back or the back of the head,” said Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak.

The Coral Gables Police Chief said Carlos Gimenez Jr. was charged Wednesday afternoon with one count of simple battery against commissioner Alex Diaz De La Portilla.

The incident allegedly took place just after 2 p.m. at Morton’s Steakhouse on Ponce De Leon Boulevard, according to police.

“The sergeant of arms, the City of Miami police officer that is assigned to the commissioner took action and affected an arrest detaining the individual on the scene until our units arrived,” said Hudak.

Gimenez Jr. is the son of congressman and former Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Sr.

7News got his reaction to the news.

“I’m obviously not happy, you know. Whenever a son, friend, or relative is arrested it’s not a good day and so obviously not happy with what happened. I understand it’s a simple battery, something I guess is between the two of them, and we’ll let the legal system play itself out,” said Gimenez Sr.

Diaz De La Portilla wasn’t available for an interview Wednesday night but sent 7News this statement about what happened:

“It was more like a flick of his wrist from behind me when I was having lunch, as he cowardly approached me from behind and ran away. This guy is not known as a very courageous guy. Actually he’s quite a coward and appeared to be under the influence,” said Diaz De La Portilla.

The commissioner is also no stranger to controversy. Just last year he was accused of hurting a code compliance inspector.

That incident allegedly took place at an illegal party operating past the COVID-19 curfew.

The commissioner has firmly denied the allegations.

As for this latest incident that led to the arrest of Gimenez Jr., Hudak said the investigation is on-going.

“I want to be clear that everything we are doing is how we would handle everybody else,” said Hudak.

Gimenez Jr. was book into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

His bond has been set at $1,500.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.