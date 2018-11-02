Somerset Academy student arrested for threatening to shoot classmate

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a middle school student accused of making alarming threats toward a classmate at a school in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police said a boy told other students he was going to shoot a female classmate, and then kill himself at Somerset Academy.

Earlier today officers responded to Somerset Academy Middle School regarding threats of violence towards a student; one juvenile male was taken into custody. The suspect was not in possession of a weapon. The full media release can be viewed here ➡️ https://t.co/dUyw4kymEc pic.twitter.com/K6UKHAUjtR — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) November 3, 2018

According to detectives, the student may have been upset about something that was posted online.

Students who heard the threatening remarks notified administrators who contacted police, Friday afternoon. The department’s Threat Assessment Team discovered the student did not have a firearm in his possession, nor did they find any at his home.

The student faces charges of making a false report concerning the use of a firearm.

