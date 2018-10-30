Somerset Academy in SW Miami-Dade increases security following threat

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade school is stepping up security following a rumored school scare.

Fewer students than usual arrived at Somerset Academy Dade along Southwest 18th Street, Tuesday morning.

Administrators had been made aware of a rumor being spread around that someone was going to shoot up the middle school sometime Tuesday or Wednesday.

The school sent out an email to parents about the alarming threat, Monday night.

However, some parents said they should have been informed about the threat much sooner.

“I just think that if something like this happens, the school needs to report to the families immediately, ASAP,” said parent Hector Robles, “not wait for one day to go by and not report to the parents right away.”

“Being in school, you should not be afraid of violence,” added parent Florence Marceline. “School is the safest place I think a child should be.”

The email informed parents that the school followed safety protocol in alerting officials and that an assembly was held with students, Monday.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.