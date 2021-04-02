Some vaccination, testing sites in Broward to close on Easter Sunday

(WSVN) - On Easter Sunday, a number of vaccination sites in Broward will be closed.

Closures include:

The Central Broward Park and the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill

Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek

Tree Tops Park in Davie

Markham Park and Target Range in Sunrise

T.Y. Park in Hollywood

Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach

Testing sites that will be closed for the holiday include:

Brian Piccolo Park in Cooper City

C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines

All FEMA-supported sites in Miami-Dade will remain open on Sunday.

Publix, some CVS pharmacies, CVS y mas and Navarro stores will also be closed on Easter Sunday.

If you had a vaccine appointment at one of those locations, your appointment will be automatically rescheduled, and the store will contact you about your new time slot.

