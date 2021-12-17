PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Fire Rescue crews have responded to a gas leak at South Plantation High School, at the same time a code red lockdown is underway.

7SkyForce hovered over the school, located at 1300 SW 54th Ave., Friday morning where several students could be seen standing on a soccer field outside.

Building 2 has reportedly been evacuated due to the gas leak.

The rest of the campus remains on a code red lockdown.

Police have since responded to the school.

