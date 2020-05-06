Some South Floridians ignore social distancing celebrating Cinco de Mayo

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Floridians could be seen ignoring social distancing regulations and not wearing any masks while celebrating Cinco de Mayo throughout Miami.

In the heart of Mary Brickell Village Tuesday night, people could be seen drinking and gathering outside Balan’s Bar and Brasserie. Many were not wearing masks and were within 6 feet of each other.

Jonathon Balan, the owner, said he and his staff kept encouraging people to keep their distance.

“There was times the crowd was outside of our premises but getting together,” Balan said. “We did encourage them to stay away, but at the end of the day, it’s outside of my property line.”

It was a similar sight on Calle Ocho. People could be seen standing shoulder to shoulder outside of a Tex Mex restaurant.

7News showed both videos to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

“The success of our reopening is going to be based on personal responsibility,” Suarez said. “We’re going to be lifting some of these requirements, but we aren’t going to be lifting the requirement of social distancing.”

City of Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina also reacted to the videos shared with 7News.

“When you see something like that, it gives you the feeling people don’t have the ability to act responsibly, so it’s disturbing,” Colina said.

A long line formed outside of a bar known for its tacos and tequila in Miami Beach. Outside, people got too close, and the bar’s security officer urged people to stay 6 feet from each other.

Police and code enforcement also had to remind people to follow social distancing rules.

Back at Balan’s, the owner showed that he had marked Xs on the pavement, so people can stand 6 feet apart, but he said they don’t always work.

“We had a time on Saturday night where we had to close because people weren’t listening, and if they’re not going to respect the rules of six feet, we’re not going to encourage them to be on top of each other,” Balan said.

Suarez said he cannot keep a police officer on every corner looking for violators, but if people do see crowds not following the social distancing rules, they should call police on the non-emergency phone line.

