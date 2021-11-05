(WSVN) - Some South Florida businesses will start administering the COVID vaccine to children this weekend.

Children as young as five years old can now get vaccinated starting Saturday at Winn Dixie, Fresco y Mas and Walgreens.

CVS will begin administering shots on Sunday.

Appointments can be scheduled online. Some locations offer the vaccine without an appointment.

