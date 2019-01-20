Some of Florida’s parks remain closed following Hurricane Michael

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida park officials are still dealing with the damage caused by Hurricane Michael.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that months after the storm ripped through the state three state parks remain closed. A fourth park in Cape San Blas is only partially open because the storm created inlets that have separated part of the park from the mainland.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection spokeswoman Sarah Shellabarger said that a total of 31 parks were hit by Michael and caused $50 million in damage. She told the paper that the storm ripped up 120 buildings and damaged park equipment.

The Florida Caverns State Park near Marianna suffered the worst damage.

Hurricane Michael blasted through the state in early October and left a trail of damage from the Gulf Coast to the Georgia border.

