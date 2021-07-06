KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Tropical Storm Elsa is brushing along the Florida Keys.

Interactive Forecast Cone [Click Here]

Interactive Forecast Models [Click Here]

Download the Hurricane Tracker [Click Here]

Consistent rain has been falling in Monroe County, Tuesday morning.

Three to five inches of rain is expected to fall for the day, but so far, the Keys are in good shape. One to two feet of storm surge is also expected in the island nation.

“This is by far our worst weather this summer,” one man said.

“Wet and windy. Very, very wet and windy,” one man said. “Wasn’t expecting this.”

Earlier in the morning near Sand Key Lighthouse, about 10 miles south of Key West, a wind gust was clocked at 45 miles per hour.

Waves of up to 3 feet could be seen smashing against the surrounding walls.

“Oh, my God. It’s crazy,” one woman said. “It’s pretty wild out there.”

In true Key West fashion, shops were open and people even went out for a walk.

People could also be seen trying to drive in the heavy rainfall.

“We’ve had a blast driving around, seeing the waves,” one woman said.

On Duval Street, only a few sandbags could be seen by the doorways of businesses.

Residents are hoping the weather gets better.

“It seems like the sky’s gotten a little bit lighter than it was earlier,” one man said.

Many business owners said they don’t consider Elsa as much of a threat. Some businesses will be closed but others plan to remain open on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.