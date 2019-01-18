Soldier from South Florida among 4 Americans killed in Syria

BOYNTON BEACH (WSVN) — A soldier from South Florida was among the four Americans killed in a suicide bomb attack claimed by the Islamic State group in Syria.

According to the Department of Defense, Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach was one of the casualties in the Wednesday attack.

Two other victims were identified as Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Shannon M. Kent, 35, from upstate New York, and a civilian, Scott A. Wirtz, from St. Louis.

The fourth victim has not been identified.

According to WPTV, Farmer leaves behind a wife, his four children and his parents.

