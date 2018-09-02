Soggy holiday weekend across South Florida as system strengthens off Keys

MIAMI (WSVN) - As a storm system strengthens off the Florida Keys, South Florida residents and visitors dealt with soggy weather ahead of Labor Day.

Wet weather spread across Miami-Dade and Broward counties on Sunday, but they did not prevent South Beach visitor Stephen Cucci from enjoying the sights.

“I don’t care. We’re in Miami. We’re going to live it up and still have a good time,” he said.

Less enthusiastic was Madison Ehman, who traveled to South Florida from Philadelphia.

“I’m honestly really disappointed. We just got here today, and we got here kind of late, so we didn’t really get to enjoy the beach,” she said. “We’ve just been able to walk on it. Yeah, I was actually looking forward to going down to the beach and getting a tan.”

11 PM Forecast cone for "Potential Storm Seven." It's likely to strengthen once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. pic.twitter.com/6RqUcAk0wA — 7 Weather (@7Weather) September 3, 2018

In Southwest Miami-Dade, residents of an apartment complex said lightning struck their roof.

“We saw this big flash of light, and then we heard this bomb, like a boom,” said resident Clifford Fiddy, “and then everybody freaked out. We didn’t know what was happening.”

In Dania Beach, a boater got caught in a bad storm and needed to be rescued. Rough waves and winds caused the vessel to lose control.

Crews brought the boater back to dry land. No one was hurt.

Flood Watch issued for Monday across south Florida mainland. Expecting (generally) 2 – 4" rain pic.twitter.com/xkEZYHu0oR — 7 Weather (@7Weather) September 3, 2018

Meanwhile, the South Florida Water Management District is preparing to handle heavy rains by lowering water levels in canals.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott urged residents to use caution ahead of the holiday. He issued a statement that reads in part, “With the peak of hurricane season upon us, now is the time to get prepared. Make sure that you and your family have a plan in place in case of disaster.”

